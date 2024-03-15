Fout is Arcanum’s Teacher of the Year

ARCANUM — Congratulations to Arcanum-Butler School’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year, Erin Fout. Mrs. Fout has been teaching at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools for 17 of her total 18 years in education. She currently serves as director and teacher of the Arcanum Early Learning Center. Fout lives in Arcanum with her husband Tracy and three daughters, Ellie, Emilie, and Elexie. An Arcanum High School graduate, she enjoys cheering on her daughters as they are very active in sports. If you don’t find her at a ball field, she will most likely be enjoying her summer with family and friends on the lake.

When asked about what she enjoys most about teaching, Fout shared, “I love investing in the lives of little ones and knowing that preschool is the first experience these little ones have of school. I need to make it memorable. I am passionate about providing hands-on learning experiences that are fun, exciting, and real. I would not be able to do what I do each day without my amazing supporting teachers, Kayla Morrison and Manda Holliday. Our goal as teachers is to create an independent learning environment that cultivates success into kindergarten.”

When asked where her passion for teaching education began, Fout answered, “I come from a long line of educators. My grandfather, dad, mom and many aunts and uncles were all teachers in the Darke County school system. The rides with my middle school principal (my dad) to and from the old Arcanum-Butler building were memories that I will cherish. Arcanum has always been a special place for me growing up, and it has been such a blessing to have the opportunity to be able to give back by being a teacher. I owe my high school principal, Mr. Combs, the biggest thank you for believing in me and realizing that one day I would make a difference. He would later become the superintendent at Arcanum that gave me the chance to help develop the preschool program known as the Arcanum Early Learning Center. Arcanum has a motto that we are Loyal and True. At Arcanum Early Learning Center, we like to say this is ‘Where Loyal and True begins’.”

Upon being named the Teacher of the Year, Fout shared, ”I am honored to be chosen as the 2024 Teacher of the Year and look forward to many more years of teaching.”

Mrs. Fout will join teachers from the other county schools at a Teacher of the Year luncheon hosted by the Darke County Educational Service Center on May 15 at the Birchwood Learning Center.