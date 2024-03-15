Reid Health, Anthem achieve agreement

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health has been working in good faith over the past six months to reach new contracts that ensure patients carrying Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) insurance have continued access to Reid’s high-quality healthcare.

They are pleased to announce negotiations have positively concluded, and Reid Health remains in-network with all Anthem/BCBS plans: commercial (employer-sponsored), Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and worker’s compensation.

Reid Health patients who carry Anthem/BCBS insurance should keep all scheduled appointments and schedule new appointments as needed.

“Through this agreement, we see that Anthem and Reid Health are equally committed to investing in excellent rural healthcare,” said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO. “Our first priority has always been to ensure our patients have access to the care they need. We appreciate the patience and support of our community and patients as we have worked through this process.”

If you have questions, please visit reidhealthaccess.org or call our community helpline at (765) 965-4250.

About Reid Health

Reid Health is a regional health system serving East-Central Indiana and West-Central Ohio, with a main hospital campus in Richmond, Ind., that includes a 221-bed inpatient hospital and 50 satellite locations in nine regional counties. The health system and its physician network, Reid Health Physician Associates, has more than 3,000 employees, including more than 200 providers in 88 specialties. Reid Health has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, putting it in the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance.