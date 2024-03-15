MVVM hosts family of veterans

TROY — One family, three generations have served the country and now are here to share it all. It may take a village or a town, but it all takes a family, dedicated to serve and protect.

On April 3, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host the Voisinets, three soldiers, grandfather, father and son for our April meeting: Jerry, John and Jacob Voisinet, all who have proudly served in the military. The audience at 2245 S. County Road 25A will be inspired by the stories of the eldest, Jerry Voisinet, a tunnel rat in the Vietnam War. Come to hear and see what these brave volunteers did in Vietnam.

Jerry’s son serves in, the Ohio National Guard, one of those weekend warriors who are on call at any time and anywhere. hardly weekend warriors..

And finally, there is John’s son, Jerry’s grandson. Jacob, whose military experience is as an A V Operator and who has recently returned from Syria. a hot place on our current military operations,. and has recently learned about the use of drones in military warfare.

Wednesday, April 3. Doors open at 8:15 a.m., speakers at 9 a.m. ,free parking. 2245 S. County Rd 25A, next to the driving range.

