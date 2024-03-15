Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 28

THEFT: At 10:07 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sater Street in reference to a Forgery. A female employee advised the company had paid $36,784 online to a company through a vendor. The vendor was to pay the company for packaging supplies, and the female advised her place of employment always uses this vendor. The packaging company reached out to the female asking why they had not received payment for the supplies, and when the female stated she did, the company advised they had other customers report the same issue in the past. The company believed their email had been hacked again, as it had been in the past. Invoices were presented to the officers, and the female advised her company emails have been hacked in the past as well. A report was made, so the bank could refund the money. An IT specialist from the packaging company was contacted and told officers the female’s company does not buy from them, so he has no record of their accounts being hacked. He advised officers he would not give officers any information because he could not verify they are actual officers. Shortly after speaking with the IT specialist, he called back to inform officers the correct email the female should have used did not have an “s” at the end. The female had been emailing an email similar but not the right one. He believes someone uses the contacts name but adds a “s” to deceive customers into believing they were speaking to the correct person. He said he had found this in the past after a customer had received an email like this in the past but verified with the company before payment.

TRAFFIC STOP: At 2:59 p.m. officers observed a silver Ford traveling south on Walnut Street. After checking the registration, it was found to have expired in September 2023, and the registered owner’s driving privileges were under a non-compliance suspension. Jeffery Franklin was pulled over, and due to this being his third DUS on top of the expired registration since Oct. 6, 2023, the vehicle was towed. He was issued a citation.

HARASSMENT: Officers responded to the Greenville Police Department lobby in response to a telecommunication harassment. The female victim advised Larry Bingham had called her multiple times leaving her harassing voicemails. She said this has been going on for a while now, and she wants it to end. She showed officers her phone where she has blocked multiple numbers that Bingham uses. She also showed officers the new number. Once officers called that number, he answered. Bingham advised he did not call the victim, but he was advised officers had listened to the voicemails. He was issued a warning for telecommunications harassment.

Feb. 29

DISORDERLY: At 7:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a suspicious person. Robert Gorrell was seen standing in the street, and it appeared he was searching for something. While talking to him, he seemed to have difficulty concentrating as well as acting paranoid. Officers tried to find someone who could look after Gorrell when he began hallucinating and acting erratically, and an ambulance was called. While waiting, Gorrell began yelling about objects that were not there and running and jumping around not listening to verbal commands. He was detained, and while the medics were checking him out, he stated he had taken methamphetamine, cocaine, and acid. He was taken to the emergency room, and officers found he was on probation. His probation officer was informed of the incident.

WANTED PERSON: At 9:43 p.m. officers apprehended a known wanted subject at the 1100 block of Howard Drive. Mark Barberine was known to have a felony warrant with no bond out of Miami County for passing bad checks. Barberine was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Miami County and Darke County line where he was released to officers from Miami County.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].