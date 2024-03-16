MV FFA takes fourth in state

Members of the fourth place Farm Business Management Team: Daniel Hartzell, Aldon Edger, Brooklyn Subert, and Diana Rodriquez Garcia. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter placed Fourth in the state for the Farm Business Management CDE. All the Advanced Ag members took the test on Feb. 13.

The months before the contest the members spent their class time studying old tests using a variety of different studying strategies. They also took multiple practice exams to help prepare them for test day. The members had to take a 90 question test. The first half of the test consisted of general business knowledge questions. The second half was problem solving questions directly related to owning a farm. The top scorers out of 1040 individuals were Aldon Edger in third place, Brooklynn Subert 36th place, Diana Rodriguez Garcia in 42nd, and Daniel Hartzell in 58th place. These members went above and beyond and spent time outside of class studying and preparing for the test.

Congratulations Aldon, Brooklynn, Diana, and Daniel. Thank you all members for the hard work they put in over these past few months. Congratulations MV FFA.