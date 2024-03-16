MV honors students at board meeting

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for the regular meeting on Monday, March 11, in the Board Office Conference Room.

The following are highlights from the meeting:

Mr. McKeeth gave an update on foreign families coming into the district with limited English, if any English. He also discussed the Foreign Language Club taking a potential trip overseas in two or three years. He is looking to put together a trip for the members to go to Costa Rica. Possibly eight days, $3,000 per student airfare, passports, etc.

Students recognized for showing Kindness and Friendship and earning the CONNECT Award for the month of February were Brynnlee Watson (KG), Jojandra Ventura (1st), Jayde Oswalt (2nd), Aubree Husted (3rd), Brooklyn Yaney (4th), Ellie Harrod (5th) and Harper McGlothlin (6th).

Students chosen by their teachers for demonstrating SOAR behaviors and earned the February HAWK Award were Aubree Thwaits (KG), Blakely Rhoades (KG), Jayden Thomason (1st), Jasper Blumenstock (1st), Valeria Guevara Valencia (1st), Kaleigha Bruss (2nd), Zayd Linder (2nd), Pamela Roberts (2nd), Zeke Adkins (3rd), Jedd Adkins (3rd), Madelyn Williams (3rd), Kam Kaffenberger (4th), Cam Newbauer 4th), Ceyonte Goines (4th), Sophia Zander Schalk (5th), Hadley Hanes (5th), Nevaeh Anderson (5th), Arianna Castro Weiss (6th) and Berenice Ramirez (6th).

The sixth grade Lady Hawks were recognized for earning an undefeated basketball season and winning the championship.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the school hosted its fourth annual Talent Show. They had 20 acts and a great show. Congratulations to the dancing “Boss Ladies” (Reese Coatney, Ashton Miller, Kaylie Miller and Harper McGlothlin) for winning first place. “My Church” singers Josie and Addison Ford took second place and the dancing “Bones” group (Madi Nieport, Kate Hartzell, and Jeni Winger) took third place. Honorable Mention for the singing category went to Vivian Douglass. Honorable Mention in the Performance Category was awarded to Daniel and Silas Mckeeth and Evan Strawser while Honorable Mention in the Dancing category went to Tienna Woodbury and Hadley Hanes.

They held their Preschool/Kindergarten Registration on Feb. 27. As of now, they have 30 kindergarteners registered, 15 preschool (3-year-olds) and 30 PreKindergarten (4–5-year-olds).

Next Year Updates:

Mrs. Anguiano is excited to take on a new challenge next year and is looking forward to teaching fourth grade math.

Mrs. Doppler will be joining Mrs. Ranly and Mrs. Taylor in kindergarten next year.

First and second grade will be departmentalized next year. Mrs. Peace will teach second grade ELA, Mrs. Thobe second grade math, Mrs. Scholl second grade science/social studies and Mrs. Coatney will teach first grade math and another TBD subject. Their new hire will teach first grade ELA. Due to the high demands from the state in reading instruction, this makes the most sense. It will allow the teachers to more efficiently analyze data and plan/differentiate lessons for one subject versus several which will hopefully increase student achievement.

JH/HS Report

The Varsity Basketball Lady Hawks were congratulated on winning the District/Sectional Championship and having an amazing season. They have brought success and pride to the JH/SR High School. MV Blackhawk history has been made this season!

The MV Dance Team went to Nationals March 7-11. They were 2.9 percent from making it to the finals. This is the first time the dance team has made it to Nationals. Congratulations to everyone on the dance team for their hard work and achievement.

In FFA, Daniel Hartzell went to state competing in public speaking. He finished third with his speech about drone sprayers.

In BPA, they had 16 high school students and 11 junior high students qualify at regionals to compete at the State Leadership Conference on March 7 and 8. The following students placed at the conference: High School – Presentation Individual Hilda Rodriguez, second; Payroll Accounting Christina Mangen, third; Integrated Office Applications Rachael Philiposian, third; Economic Research Team Emma Brock, Gentry Newbauer, seventh; Fundamental Accounting Iris Schneider, eighth; Administrative Support Team Conner Hardy, Mateo Castro Weiss, 10th Hunter Cox, Tydreck Houser; 8th Grade – Spreadsheets Cody Cromer, first; Spreadsheets Jusiah Shafer, second; and Spreadsheets Philip Geesaman, third.

Athletic Accomplishments

Girls Basketball

Taylee Woodbury – WOAC Player of the Year, District 9 Player of the Year, All-Southwest District Player of the Year

Coach Michael Paige – District 9 and All-Southwest District Coach of the Year

Coach AJ Brown – District 9 Assistant Coach of the Year

WOAC 1st Team – Taylee Woodbury, Brenna Price, Mackenzea Townsend

WOAC 2nd Team – Syenna Purdin

WOAC Honorable Mention – Ingrid Ojeda

District 9 1st Team – Taylee Woodbury, Brenna Price, Mackenzea Townsend

Southwest District 1st Team – Taylee Woodbury, Brenna Price

Southwest District 3rd Team – Mackenzea Townsend

Several Individual and Team Records Broken

Boys Basketball

WOAC Honorable Mention- Aron Hunt

Dance Team

Competed in NDA National Championship in Orlando, Florida

Jeff Vaughn was approved by the Board with a co-curricular contract for the 2024-2025 school year as the Head Varsity HS Boys’ Basketball Coach.

The April Board Meeting will be held on Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.