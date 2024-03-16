Top Notch 4-H meets

GREENVILLE — Top Notch 4-H Club met at the Darke County Fairgrounds Youth Building on Feb. 25. At our club’s second meeting of the year, we discussed the Winner’s Meat Fundraiser, Quality Assurance, and online enrollment for members. Our Advisors discussed various events including the club skate party, Spring Kick Off, 4-H Camp and more. Our meeting location will be changed to the Birchwood Training Center through July, and our next meeting is March 17th, at 6 p.m., at the Birchwood Training Center.
Submitted by Kamryn Beisner