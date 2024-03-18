Three Darke County athletes win State championships at State Powerlifting Meet

Bradford senior Garrett Trevino is a State Champion after taking first in the 165 weight class. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia freshman Addison Geyer earns a State Championship after lifting a total of 815 lbs. Provided photo

KENTON — The Ohio Division V-VII High School State Powerlifting Meet took place at Kenton High School on March 16. The participants competed in squat, bench and deadlift.

The Bradford girls team finishes as State runner-ups. The Tri-Village girls team took fifth and the Ansonia girls team took seventh.

From Bradford, Alani Canan finishes as a State Champion as she took first in the 135 weight class lifting a total of 800 lbs. From Ansonia, freshman Addison Geyer is a State Champion taking first in the unlimited weight class lifting a total of 815 lbs. She set a personal record for all three lifts in the event. Bradford Brooke Phillips took fifth in the same weight class with a total of 635. In the 115 weight class, Ansonia Peyton Billenstein finishes as the State runner-up with a total of 610 lbs. Billenstein set a new state record in the bench press benching 150 pounds, a new personal best for her. Bradford Katie Hamric took fifth with a total of 515. In the 125 weight class, Bradford Piper Burgett finishes as the State runner-up lifting a total of 680 lbs. Ansonia Gabby Leeper took fifth with a total of 585. In the 145 weight class, Bradford Destiny Clark is a State runner-up lifting a total of 750 lbs. Bradford Izzy Boyer took fifth with a total of 650. In the 155 weight class, Bradford Lexi Clark took third with a total of 715. Not far behind, Tri-Village Macy Howell and Kaylee Stark took seventh and eighth respectfully. Howell lifted a total of 690 lbs and Stark lifted a total of 685 lbs. In the 195 weight class, Tri-Village Kaylee Rich-Welch took third with a total of 650 lbs. Bradford Emma Smith took fourth with a total of 625.

The Tri-Village boys team took sixth. The Bradford boys team took eighth and the Ansonia boys team took 12th.

From Bradford, Garrett Trevino is a State Champion as he took first in the 165 weight class lifting a total of 1,255 lbs. Ansonia Nick Burns took third in the same weight class with a total of 1,060. In the 125 weight class, Bradford Patrick Putoff took fourth with a total of 765 lbs. In the 145 weight class, Tri-Village Shaun Crawford finishes as the runner-up lifting a total of 1,005 lbs. In the 185 weight class, Tri-Village Grant Leonard took eighth with a total of 1,025 lbs. In the 195 weight class, Ansonia Devin Geyer took 10th with a total of 990 lbs. In the 250 weight class, Tri-Village Cameron Kimmel took eighth with a total of 1,200 lbs.