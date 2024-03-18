Two taken to Wayne HC after crash

Daily Advocate
-
0

Darke County Deputies, Arcanum Rescue and Arcanum Fire responded to the scene.

ARCANUM — On March 18, at approximately 5:32 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue and Arcanum Fire were dispatched to the intersection of North Alternate State Route 49 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road in reference to an accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2016 Ford Edge driven by Kent Rehmert, of Arcanum, was traveling East on Hollansburg-Samson Road at North Alternate State Route 49. Rehmert failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into the path of a black 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Nicholas Davis, of Arcanum, that was traveling north on North Alternate State Route 49. The vehicles struck in the intersection; Rehmert and Davis were treated at the scene and transported to Wayne Hospital with minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

