Give life by giving blood during Easter

DAYTON — Give the gift of life this spring by giving blood during the critical Easter holiday period. Solvita is making a special plea for donors to help avert a shortage of blood donations on Good Friday, March 29.

Everyone who registers to donate March 25 – April 6 at the Solvita Dayton Center will receive a $15 turkey or ham voucher, redeemable at most area grocery stores. All registered donors at any Solvita blood drives or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita umbrella.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

“We are very concerned about blood collection over the long Easter holiday weekend, and especially on Good Friday,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “If you donate occasionally, or have never donated before, this is an opportunity to do good and help someone in need at a critical time for the area blood supply.”

The Easter holiday period is disruptive to blood drives and blood donations due to the long holiday weekend, spring break from schools, and vacation travel. There are no Solvita mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday and only two on the Saturday before Easter. If you miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you are able.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.