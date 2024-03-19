Solvita announces blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Help maintain the regional blood supply during the Easter holiday period by donating at the following Solvita blood drives in Darke County.

Greenville Grace Church community blood drive Monday, March 25 from 1-7 p.m. at 4805 state Route 49, Greenville.

Mississinawa Valley High School community blood drive Tuesday, March 26 from 7-10 a.m. at 1469 state Route 47, Union City.

Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Tuesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first floor conference rooms (use Harrison St. entrance), 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

The Easter holiday period is a disruptive time for blood drives and blood donations due to the long holiday weekend, spring break from schools, and vacation travel. There are no Solvita mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday and only two on the Saturday before Easter. If you miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you are able.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.