Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 4

DRUGS: At 8:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a found property complaint, which included suspected marijuana. The loss prevention employee stated employees found a black soft sided lunch box and a plastic bag containing miscellaneous items in the cash register area located in the front of Walmart. While looking through the found items, the officer found the lunch box contained 52 grams of suspected marijuana, hashish and THC items, along with a pill bottle containing an unknown amount of Lorazapam 1 mg tablets. The tables were prescribed to a gentleman, and the officers attempted to contact him about the missing items.

March 5

FORGERY: Officers were dispatched to 600 Wagner Avenue in reference to a report of counterfeit bills being passed to the bank. Upon arrival I met with the complainant and bank manager who advised me that the bank had received several counterfeit bills from various businesses around Darke County. After investigation, it was found that a $5, $10, and a $100 bill that were brought to that bank were in fact real U.S. currency and given back to the bank. A $50 bill that was marked “for motion picture use only” was taken as property and brought back to Greenville PD and placed into property as evidence.

DISORDERLY: At 2:45 p.m. while assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville High School, officers were notified of a disorderly student in the front office. The assistant principal advised the female juvenile told him in an aggressive manner “you need to get in your office now!” The assistant principal entered his office with the juvenile and was told “you will give me my f***ing vape back.” at which point the assistant principal told her not to speak to him in that manner. The juvenile initiated a loud verbal argument that was heard by the front office secretary which caused the office to stop operations due to a concern for safety. The juvenile was suspended. On March 14, she was served with a citation for disorderly conduct.

To contact Daily Avocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].