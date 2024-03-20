Local Briefs

Elections board to meet
GREENVILLE — The Board of Elections will meet on Wednesday, March 27, 9 a.m. for a Special Meeting to review provisional ballots for the March 19th Primary Election. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.
MVVM Quarter Auction
TROY — The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum invites everyone on Saturday, April 13 for a fundraising Quarter Auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m., running until 8 p.m.. New: get an all-in paddle for $40, and additional paddles for $5 each. Refreshments are available. Good opportunity to support the local Veterans at 2245 County Road 25A in Miami County. There is no cover charge for the auction. Free parking. For more information about the museum and upcoming events, look for Miami Valley Veterans Museum on Facebook or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.