City recognizes Red Cross Month

Mayor Jeff Whitaker presented a proclamation declaring March as American Red Cross Month to Terri Flood, American Red Cross board member.

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Jeff Whitaker recognized American Red Cross Month with a proclamation on Tuesday at the regular meeting of Greenville City Council.

The proclamation recognizes the compassionate people in Darke County and reaffirms the community’s commitment to care for one another in time of crisis. Whitaker read, “This generous spirit is woven into the fabric of our community and advances a humanitarian legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, one of the most honored women in this country’s history who nobly dedicated herself to alleviating suffering.” The proclamation acknowledged kind-hearted individuals in the community that exemplify Barton’s commitment. He said they step up to provide a beacon of hope for neighbors in need.

Terri Flood, American Red Cross board member, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the organization.

The council also heard about a complaint regarding ride wait times for the Greenville Transit System. The information came second hand, but the council was informed the woman waited two hours for a ride from the grocery store to her home in the city limits. Jana Deeter spoke on behalf of the woman and asked if the city had dedicated buses for inside the city limits. Safety Service Director Ryan Delk admitted transit recently had some issues and were witnessing ride wait times of about an hour and a half. The city does have buses that are dedicated for inside the city limits only. GTS has experienced growth inside the city as well as outside the city. He said he will be asking the council to amend the strength ordinance for GTS at the council’s next meeting. This will not cost the city additional money, but will allow them to hire additional part-time drivers. Currently, drivers have to commit to 10 days each month. Some drivers can’t or don’t want to work that much. Some drivers are farmers and with farming season getting ready to begin, they wouldn’t be able to work that much. The change in the strength ordinance would allow for additional drivers and would allow other drivers to work once or twice a month.

Delk informed residents about the Lead Safe Ohio grant funding the county received. He encouraged residents who meet the qualifications to participate in the program. According to Delk, the program is for lead remediation and is open to residents who have a house that is pre-1978 and is a single-family, owner-occupied home. The income eligibility is 80 percent of Area Median Income. Those who qualify could receive new windows, doors, soffit, etc. “We are looking at it as if you have a property that you want to get fixed up and its pre-78 and you meet the qualifications, it’s a great program to get involved in,” said Delk. The county received $642,000 from the grant, which is open to all of Darke County.

If residents are interested in the program, they can contact Delk or contact Susan Laux who is grant coordinator for Darke County.

Brush and limb pickup will begin in the city on April 5. Limbs must be three-inches or less in diameter and no longer than 12-feet in length. The program will continue through the end of September. Residents can have limb and brush picked up twice a year and need to call the street department to schedule an appointment.

The Committee on Finance presented its report for 2024 Community Funds. The council approved the report amd approved the resolution that gives the following funding: Darke County Visitors Bureau – $20,000; Main Street Greenville – $35,000; Darke County Horseshoe Ohio State Tournament – $1,500; Darke County Horseshoe Ringer Classic Tournament – $1,500; Community Events Appropriations – $16,000; Annie Oakley Committee – $1,750; Greenville Girls Softball Association – $3,500; Fireworks Reserve – $15,000; Back the Blue Ceremony – $2,500; and Darke County United Way – $1,000. These funds are derived from the city’s “bed tax” that comes from visitors staying in local hotels.

The next regular meeting of Greenville City Council will be Tuesday April 2, 7:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building.

