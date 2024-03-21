County gets $642,000 to remediate lead issues

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced that an additional $5.8 million in grant funding will be used to protect more Ohio families from the dangers of toxic lead.

Funding from the Lead Safe Ohio program will support five more Ohio counties with lead mitigation and prevention projects in residential properties, childcare facilities, and congregate care shelters. With this additional investment, the program has allocated a total of $90 million for lead remediation in 76 counties.

“In Ohio, we’re taking an aggressive and proactive approach by targeting communities with the greatest need, ensuring all Ohioans have an equal chance at a safer and more prosperous future,” said Governor DeWine.

The DeWine-Husted Administration announced the first round of Lead Safe Ohio awards in December with $84 million in allocations to 72 counties. The $5,817,000 in additional awards will be allocated as follows:

Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF) (Butler County) – $2,075,000

Clermont County Board of Commissioners – $930,000

Darke County – $642,000

Franklin County – $1,847,000

Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization – $323,000

“These grants expand our reach to more counties so we can protect additional children in Ohio from the lasting effects lead poisoning can cause,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Every dollar invested through this program is a dollar invested in the future of our state.”

The Lead Safe Ohio Program was established in partnership with the 134th Ohio General Assembly, which funded the program in House Bill 45 with $150 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. In total, the Lead Safe Ohio program will award nearly $100 million for lead prevention and mitigation activities in eligible properties built before lead-based paint was banned in 1978.

The funding awards announced today will be used toward projects such as waterline replacement, window and door replacement, siding enclosure, soffit enclosure, porch component repair, and lead cleaning efforts. Funding was made available to entities in all 88 counties based on high-risk ZIP codes, the number of homes built before 1978, and the percentage of low-to-moderate-income households in the state.

The program, announced by Governor DeWine in May, is administered by the Department of Development in coordination with the Ohio Department of Health.

“Lead almost always does its greatest damage in silence, but our response is anything but silent,” said Director Mihalik. “Our mission is clear – protect Ohio’s families and create a healthier state for our children, grandchildren, and beyond.”

Lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when deteriorating. While lead poisoning can affect individuals of all ages, children are at the greatest risk. Children’s bodies are more susceptible to the harmful effects of lead and are less able to detoxify their bodies of the harmful substance. Long-term exposure to lead can impact physical and mental health and the ability to learn and earn an income. More information about the dangers of lead poisoning can visit the Ohio Department of Health website.