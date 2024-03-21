DeWine praises CHIPS grant for Intel

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine is lending his support to the expected announcement today that the U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding a major CHIPS and Science grant to Intel.

“Intel’s commitment to building semiconductor chips in Ohio is adding tens of thousands of new direct and indirect jobs right here in Ohio – the heart of the Silicon Heartland. Today’s announcement is proof that the CHIPS Act is paying dividends for Ohioans. Semiconductor chips are the building blocks that power today’s economy, and it is imperative that we produce chips on American soil in order to strengthen our national security and help fuel economic growth.”

Intel is expected to receive up to $8.5 billion in direct grant funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act for its U.S. projects. This includes billions coming to Ohio where Intel is investing more than $28 billion to construct two new leading-edge chip factories in New Albany and creating 3,000 full time jobs and 7,000+ construction jobs.

The DeWine-Husted administration was an early supporter of the bi-partisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, and worked with members of the Ohio delegation to encourage their support of the legislation which was critical to attract the semiconductor industry to locate in Ohio.