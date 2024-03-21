Liberty Twp. cemetery clean up

LIBERTY TWP — The Liberty Township Trustees will be conducting spring clean-up for the township cemeteries, including but not limited to Palestine Cemetery, Bass Cemetery AND Clemens Cemetery. Families and loved ones are asked to remove all decorations and items on and around the gravesites by April 8 so the grounds can be properly maintained. These items include, but are not limited to shepherd’s hooks or a similar type, and decorations/flowers not attached or sitting on the monument.

The trustees are also asking that you pay particular attention to the rules listed which excludes any digging, planting or use of glass containers. The rules are in place for the safety of everyone, especially our cemetery workers.

When placing arrangements on gravesites, all arrangements must be in the vase attached to the marker or a monument saddle arrangement. The only exception will be Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Christmas. Any other arrangements must be removed or the arrangements can be removed by cemetery caretakers one week following these special occasions.

If you have any questions regarding the cemeteries in Liberty Township, please call Scott Brewer, Mike Foreman or Curt Hiatt.