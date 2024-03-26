April programming at GPL

GREENVILLE — Welcome spring by getting out of the house and heading to Greenville Public Library for our fun monthly programs! In addition to our Eclipse Viewing Party held on Monday the 8th, check out our regularly scheduled events. They’re great opportunities to make memories at the library.

Adult Color & Chat kicks off the month on Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m. This is open to anyone 18 or older who is looking for a relaxing time to unwind and possibly even make some new friends. Color & Chat always happens the first Wednesday so mark your calendars!

The Young Adult After School Hangout is held the first Thursday which falls on April 4. This event will run from 4 to 5 p.m. and as with all YA programs, light snacks will be provided.

Young adult programming continues with Homework and Snacks on Friday, April 12. This event will also run from 4 to 5 p.m. Just as the title says, bring your homework to the library so you can get it out of the way before the weekend even gets started. Then reward your hard work with a snack provided by us.

On Saturday, April 13, Family Game Day will be held in the Reference Room from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A selection of games will be available to choose from or you can bring your own. Bring your own snacks and use our tables to spread out your games while you enjoy time with family.

Registration is not required for any of the events listed above. Questions can be directed to Kelly at (937) 548-3915.

Get your library news first by subscribing to our monthly Carnegie Chronicle newsletter. You can have it delivered to your home or your inbox by contacting Amanda at the number above, or by filling out the form on our website, greenville-publiclibrary.org.