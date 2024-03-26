Arcanum Lion’s Club turns 95

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Lion’s Club was chartered ninety-five years ago on March 21st. The club had 26 chartering members and met in the Ivy Ester Tavern (now Arcanum Public Library). During the inaugural club year, they arranged summer band concerts, planted trees and shrubbery around town and constructed an airplane guide. Any community member that would like to learn more about becoming a member of the Arcanum Lions Club should contact a current member or may call/text Matt Huffman at 937-467-1179. Their goal is to add five new members this year. By adding members each year, the club will be able serve the community for years to come.

Easter Egg hunt in Ivester Park sponsored by the Arcanum Faith UMC and FHC churches will be this Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. rain or shine. The hunt is for ages 2 years old through 4th grade sponsored by Faith United Methodist Church and FHC Fellowship. Please be sure to bring a basket or bag for each child to collect their eggs.

Wayne Lakes will also be holding an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 1 p.m. in Ft. Jefferson Park, 3981 Weavers-Ft. Jefferson Road, Greenville. Meet at the shelter house with a basket. There will be prizes, face painting, snacks and a whole lot of fun!

What is a seed lending library? In simple terms, a seed library is just how it sounds– it loans seeds to gardeners. Exactly how does a seed lending library work? A seed library works much like a traditional library– but not quite. Did you know that the Arcanum Public Library has a Seed Library? he benefits of a seed lending library are many: it is a way to have fun, build community with fellow gardeners, and support people who are new to the world of gardening. It also preserves rare, open-pollinated or heirloom seeds and encourages gardeners to save quality seeds that are suitable for your local growing area. Check it out at our local library at 101 W. North Street. If you have questions, drop by the library and ask or call 937/692-8484– they will be glad to give you all the details!

Congrats to Hannah Kendig for receiving the Franklin B. Walter scholarship. Also, congrats to Mrs. Brandon as she was selected by Hannah as her teacher of influence. Both are great representatives of Arcanum!

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is looking for your photos and stories since its beginnings in 2004. This year they will celebrate 20 years as a part of our community. If you helped with the restoration of the building, volunteered, did a program, served in any way we would love to get your photos or a summary of what you did in the beginning for the organization to grow into what it is today. Please message AWTHS on Facebook or email to Annette Stewart at [email protected]. They look look forward to hearing from you and being able to post a down memory lane page.

AWTHS will host Wild Carrot on April 11th at 7 p.m. and tickets are in short supply. Be sure to get your tickets as soon as possible if you plan on attending. They are available locally at Fourman’s Variety Store. Wild Carrot is Cincinnati-based, award-winning group rooted in traditional American music their repertoire using guitar, mandolin, dulcimer, concertina and

vocals branches in diverse directions from original tunes to swing, blues and traditional songs. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street. This event is cosponsored by the Darke County Center for the Arts and AWTHS.

Coming this summer! The Arcanum Farmers Market on West George will be held again on Saturday mornings, June through September at Veteran’s Park next door to the AWTHS building on West George Street. Organizers are looking for vendors, make plans now to be a vendor there are no set up fees. Please share with other quality vendors. There is more information on our website and FB page. They are looking for produce, baked goods, honey, homemade crafts and items, and antiques. Vendors may also advertise through AWTHS. Please contact Sharon Troutwine 937-692-5128 with questions. They welcome returning 2023 vendors as well! Please support our vendors and community! https://facebook.com/events/s/arcanum-farmers-market/1633092454104527/.

“Is the spring coming? What is it like? It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine…” ~ Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden

“That is one good thing about this world…there are always sure to be more springs.” ~ L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Avonlea