Local Briefs

FM BoE special meeting
PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a special Board of Education meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, April 3. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the employment of public employee(s). The Board of Education will enter into executive session on this matter.
Elections board official count
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Wednesday, April 3, 9 a.m., to conduct the Official Count of the March 19th Primary Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.