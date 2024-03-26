Get eclipse glasses when you donate blood

DAYTON — Support the regional blood supply by donating during the Easter holiday season and get a free pair of Solar Eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the April 8 eclipse.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 1-8 will receive the eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Take a selfie in your eclipse glasses and tag Solvita on social media to enter the drawing for a $1,000 e-gift card. Registered donors also receive the Solvita green and purple umbrella.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

The Easter holiday period is a disruptive time for blood drives and blood donations due to the long holiday weekend, spring break from schools, and vacation travel. There are no Solvita mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday and only two on the Saturday before Easter. If you miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you are able.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.