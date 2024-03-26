Blood drive at Midmark is April 3

VERSAILLES — The Easter season is a vital time to give blood. Support the regional blood supply during the holiday week by donating. The following are upcoming local blood drives.

Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, April 3 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Get a free pair of Solar Eclipse glasses when you register to donate with Solvita April 1-8, while supplies last. Take a selfie in your eclipse glasses and tag Solvita on social media to enter the drawing for a $1,000 e-gift card.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

The Easter holiday period is a disruptive time for blood drives and blood donations due to the long holiday weekend, spring break from schools, and vacation travel. There are no Solvita mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday and only two on the Saturday before Easter. If you miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you are able.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.