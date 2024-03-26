Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 7

THEFT: Officers responded to the 800 block of Russ Road at 6:10 p.m. in reference to a theft that occurred at the 100 block of Sweitzer Street. The female complainant stated over the night the license plate to her Chevy was stolen. The last time she saw the plate was at the Sweitzer address. The plate was entered into the system as stolen. There are no suspects or any further leads at this time.

DRUGS: At 11 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street for expired registration. The driver, Tyler Mayo, was issued a citation for expired registration. The K-9 unit also gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. A bag of unknown white crystal like substance was found in the passenger side floor board. It will be sent to the lab for further testing. Charges pending lab results.

March 8

THEFT: At 10:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a theft that had occurred elsewhere in the City of Greenville. The male complainant advised he noticed his wallet and cologne was missing from his car. The air tag in his wallet last pinged at the 2000 block of Piccadilly Avenue, Dayton at around 7 a.m. Officers reached out to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to have them check the above address for the missing items. As of now, they were unable to locate any of the missing items. At this time there are no further leads or suspects.

March 9

DRUGS: At 9:46 a.m. officers went to the 100 block of Virginia Avenue to attempt to make contact with a wanted person. Once officers made contact, they conducted a search of his clothing and found two bags containing illegal narcotics. Spencer Kouts advised he had what he believed to be cocaine or methamphetamine in his front right pocket. A small clear bag of a white crystal substance was found. He stated he was holding them for a friend. Another small clear bag containing a white powder substance rolled into a dollar bill was also found in his wallet. Kouts advised he thought it was a mixture of cocaine and methamphetamine. The field test revealed it was methamphetamine, and it weighed 4.3 grams on a digital scale. He was incarcerated in jail without bond for possession of controlled substances with a detainer for Mercer County.

SEARCH WARRANT: Officers conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue. Officers spoke to Spencer Kouts at the Police Department and learned he had been arrested at his residence, and had been in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine and another unknown substance at the time of arrest. During the conversation, officers learned there were two eight-year-old children living at the listed address with their mother, and he advised there was drug paraphernalia inside the residence along with possibly methamphetamine. Due to him being arrested with suspected narcotics on his person, his admission to there being drug paraphernalia, and possibly narcotics still at the residence, and children residing at the residence, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence in reference to child endangering and possession. Upon entry, officers found the living conditions to be poor with dishes, food, and other trash laying out. There were two dogs in the residence and a strong odor of urine emitting throughout. The bedrooms appeared to have rodent feces in the drawers. Darke County Children’s Services was contacted about the matter, and they showed up to talk to the mother. During the search, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine was located in the garage. It was taken and placed in evidence.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]