GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools cordially invites you to the annual Greenville City School’s Waves of Pride & Art Expo. This event, dedicated to sharing their students’ work, will be held at the Greenville High School on Thursday, March 28 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Students’ academic and artistic work from Greenville Elementary and Middle Schools, as well as, the Junior and Senior High Schools will be on exhibit. You will also be treated to mini performances throughout the evening from High School Jazz Scene, High School Orchestra and Wavaires.

Parents, grandparents and community members are welcome to walk through the high school, browse the students’ work, enjoy the musical and art displays, and share in the pride of our students.