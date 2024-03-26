Commissioners congratulate agriculture award winners

Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The commissioners congratulated Aaron Overholser and Sam Custer on winning various agricultural awards. Commissioner Matt Aultman and Marshall Combs were present.

Overholser won the 2024 Darke County Young Farmer Award, the Agricultural Advocacy Award was presented to the Darke County Farm Bureau, and Custer won the 2024 Agriculture Acheivement Award. Both individuals and the organization were recognized last Friday.

“It is no question that it takes a lot of hard work to be recognized, and it is a lot of days going unrecognized to get to that one day of recognition,” Combs said. “It is a lot of hard work, and I appreciate their dedication to the agriculture community.”

Overholser was recognized for demonstrating the timeless American values of hard work, preserverance, and stewardship of the land. He worked to continue to grow his operation, expand its productivity through being engaged in the community, and showed leadership and skill to allow not only his farm to prosper but Darke County as well.

Custer worked to expand the education and increase the productivity through being engaged in educating the youth of Darke County to continue the great prosperity and productivity, and he demonstrated the timeless American values of hard work, perservance, and stewardship of the land.

The authorization was approved for the filing of the Brownfield Remediation Program Application for properties located at 501 Gray Ave., Greenville and 1137 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Aultman said they are applying for the next round from the state. In order to apply they have to approve the properties to file, first.

The commissioners approved the authorization for an application to the Fy2024 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

“This is just our next round of houses. We did this two years ago, and we are just finishing up those,” Aultman said.

The following proposed properties, of which all appropriate documentation has been received, will be included in the application for the program: 7689 Etter Road; 7818 Spidel Road; 3687 Red River-West Grove Road; 1444 red River-West Grove Road; 3337 Stingley Road; 2116 Greenville-Nashville Road; 604 W Main Street, New Madison; 608 W Main Street, New Weston; 101 N Main Street, Ansonia; 2116 State Route 121; 6432 Childrens Home-Bradford Road; 202 13th Street, Greenville; 118 W Fifth Street, Greenville; 200 Grand Avenue, Versailles; 619 Washington Street, Versailles.

Lynda York was appointed as an Unclassified-Full Time HR Coordinator/Office Manager effective April 1.

“I want to thank Marshall for going though – he took charge and went through the steps of interviewing and getting people up here to have a bigger group meeting; so thank you to Marshall for doing the leg work on that,” Autlman said.

Combs advised they just announced on Friday that April Brubaker has stepped down as the Main Street Greenville Executive Director effective March 29. The Board of Directors would like to thank Brubaker for all of her dedicated work and accomplishments on behalf of Main Street during her service to the organization.

“That position is open. It is going to require somebody with the personality and the go-getter spirit to lead activities and events, and keep that board moving forward,” Combs said.

He said it is going to be a very rewarding for somebody who wants to be involved with the community and help grow the community and businesses downtown.

“I believe it can be very rewarding for somebody with the right personality,” Combs said.

Applicants can find all the information on the Main Street Greenville Facebook page.

Commissioner Aultman reminded the community that if there is any need from anyone who is not getting service or having issues to contact the commissioners or EMA to get help.

“Right now we haven’t heard of any needs. Most of them are being met, and a lot of our extra stuff that was donated is going to Logan County and Randolph County,” Aultman said. “We had a bunch of help that we are able to help out other counties.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

