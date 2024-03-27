All-Ohio Division III and IV Girls Basketball teams announced

Daily Advocate
-
0

Mississinawa Valley junior Taylee Woodbury was named to the All-Ohio First Team.

Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — The Division III and IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio teams have been announced on March 25 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Here are some of the local athletes selected for the teams.

Division III:

Special Mention:

Versailles senior Jenna Dirksen

Honorable Mention:

Arcanum junior Alexis Gibbons

Division IV:

First Team:

Mississinawa Valley junior Taylee Woodbury

Third Team:

Tri-Village senior Bella Black

Special Mention:

Mississinawa Valley senior Brenna Price

Tri-Village sophomore Kynnedi Hager

Honorable Mention:

Mississinawa Valley senior MacKenzea Townsend

Tri-Village sophomore Sydnee DeLong

No posts to display