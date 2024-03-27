All-Ohio Division III and IV Girls Basketball teams announced

DARKE COUNTY — The Division III and IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio teams have been announced on March 25 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Here are some of the local athletes selected for the teams.
Division III:
Special Mention:
Versailles senior Jenna Dirksen
Honorable Mention:
Arcanum junior Alexis Gibbons
Division IV:
First Team:
Mississinawa Valley junior Taylee Woodbury
Third Team:
Tri-Village senior Bella Black
Special Mention:
Mississinawa Valley senior Brenna Price
Tri-Village sophomore Kynnedi Hager
Honorable Mention:
Mississinawa Valley senior MacKenzea Townsend
Tri-Village sophomore Sydnee DeLong