Coppock purchases Merle Norman

Chrissy Coppock is ready to carry-on the legacy of Pam Sharp with ownership of Merle Norman Cosmetics in Greenville. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — When Pam Sharp passed away last fall there was some uncertainty about who or if someone would take over Merle Norman Cosmetics, 309 S. Broadway, Greenville. The longtime owner was beloved in the community and was a proud supporter of the Pink Mile held each year prior to the Annie Oakley Days Parade. The event raises funds for breast cancer awareness.

The question of who would carry the torch and keep the business open was answered earlier this year when Chrissy Coppock answered the call. Coppock said she was living in Texas when Sharp passed away and she got a call from her mom who told her the family was trying to sell it and thought she should buy it. “I said something to my husband, and he said, ‘you should look into it. I think you’d be good at it,’” said Coppock.

Coppock knew Sharp and was familiar with her positive energy. She said she knew Sharp when she worked at the hair salon in Arcanum, and she also did Coppock’s make-up for her daughter’s wedding.

Sharp had owned the business since 2011 and Coppock wants to continue her legacy moving forward. She believes the product is very good and believes she is a good judge of make-up products. “I wore the make-up before. It’s a really good product,” she said. “I’ve always just loved make-up and I have always worn it since I was able to wear it. I guess I’ve always had a love for make-up and thought it would be a fun thing to do.”

Coppock took over ownership of the business on Jan. 12 and celebrated the occasion with a Grand Re-Opening on March 23. The celebration included a gift with purchase, drawing, refreshments and permanent jewelry by Jada Garland.

The feedback Coppock has received has been very positive. “Everybody has been glad that it is staying open, and everybody has been extremely happy and very supportive with it all.

Merle Norman is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

