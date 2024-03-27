Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 8

THEFT: Officers began investigating a theft complaint that occurred at Barberines Custom Works LLC. According to the victim, on May 11, 2022 he met with Mark Barberine about getting an estimate to do some repairs on his convertible. After an extensive chat, a quote was drown up totaling $5,019.15. The victim went to the bank and withdrew the money from his saving account and paid Barberine for the agreed upon repairs. A copy stating the victim paid in full was given, and it was assured the vehicle would be completed by summer. It was not completed by summer, and the victim kept reaching out for updates with no reply. As of March 11, 2024, the victim still does not have his vehicle back, and is currently unaware of its location. This case was submitted to the Darke County Prosecutors Office for one count of Felony Theft by Deception.

March 10

WANTED PERSON: At 5:37 a.m. officers stopped a car with expired registration and the passenger was apprehended on a warrant out of Auglaize County. Andrew Storer was wanted for a probation violation, and he was arrested and transported to the jail to be held with no bond.

March 11

ASSAULT: At 7:22 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of W. Main Street in reference to an assault complaint. The female complainant advised while she was working, one of her co-workers, Ethan Spitler, had shoved boxes in her direction, knocking over her drink. She advised she went to get paper towels to clean up the mess when he asked, “are you going to be a f***ing baby about it all night?” She resounded by telling him he could apologize, and he stood up and swung his arms into boxes causing them to go in her direction and striking her in the face. On March 12th at 3:46 a.m. officers went to the 800 block of Jackson Street to get a witness statement from a co-worker who saw the event. On March 13th, officers spoke to Spitler and issued him a citation for assault.

March 12

SEX OFFENSE: At 6:32 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a sex offense. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the female complainant, and her 16 year old daughter who will be referred to as CV in the lobby. Officers escorted the two back into the interview room. It was stated the CV had told her about multiple incidents that had occurred while the CV had been at work, as the CV advised her boss had been making sexual advances towards her by touching her hips, thighs, breasts, and butt while he would walk by her. CV advised her boss would start texting her phrases late at night such as, “you did a good job today, pretty girl” and “you look good”. The CV also stated on Feb. 25th, her boss bought her two expensive perfumes and stated they reminded him of her and to not tell her mother about them. The main incident occurred on Feb. 28th when she arrived for work at 8 p.m. The boss pulled her into the office and closed the door. After the door closed, the CV said her boss pushed her up against the door and began kissing and feeling her. She pushed him off and walked out of the office crying, and since the incident he has grabbed her by the waist. The mother advised that after the CV told her of the incident, she contacted the boss by phone. He said he was currently at his Versailles location, so she drove there and confronted him. He confessed to what occurred in the office, and continuously stated he was sorry. He also admitted to her about texting the CV late at night and buying her the perfumes. She said by the end of the conversation he was on his knees apologizing and begging her “not to call Policia”. At the end of the interview with the police, the mother called the CVs boss on his personal number, he answered, and she asked him more about the incident. In this phone call, he stated multiple times he was sorry and he made a mistake. Ciro “Victor” Rivera also confessed that the incident did happen, to buying the perfume, and texting her at night. He was issued a citation.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].