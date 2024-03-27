After the recent tornado in Randolph County, Ind, Lions 2nd Vice District Governor, Union City’s Jim Dubeansky applied for and received a $10,000 Lions Club International Foundation grant for disaster relief. The grant was awarded and used to purchase needed materials for Randolph County. The materials purchased included plastic storage tubs, construction safety helmets, disinfecting wipes, and work gloves. The supplies were delivered to Union City and distributed to some families around Union City and to Winchester to be used there. The Union City Lions, with help from the Saratoga Lions Club, unpackaged and took the supplies where they were needed. Thanks to LifeStream for allowing the club to use one of their vehicles.
UC Lions help tornado victims