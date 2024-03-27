Red Cross provides assistance

DAYTON — Red Cross volunteers and staff have been on the ground since the deadly tornadoes struck on March 14, working tirelessly with our community partners to help the individuals and families impacted by these storms. Anyone affected by the Central Ohio tornadoes, and needing assistance, should call 1-800-RedCross.

The Red Cross has begun to distribute individual financial assistance to those who qualify. The Red Cross works with community partners and agencies to identify households whose homes were destroyed or sustained eligible damage.

This financial assistance can help pay for a deposit on a new apartment, replace lost clothing or other belongings, cover transportation expenses or other urgent needs. Anyone who would like to apply for assistance should meet with the Red Cross at one of Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) listed below. For those unable to travel to the Assistance Centers should call 1-800-RedCross.

MULTI-AGENCY RESOURCE CENTER The Red Cross is part of the solution — but not the only solution — to helping families recover. That’s why the Red Cross works closely with local partners to create plans and coordinate recovery services to ensure people get the assistance they need to get back on their feet. Red Cross representatives are available to help residents at the two Multi Agency Resource Centers established in Logan County.

The Lookout (behind Gathering Grounds), 337 East Main St., Russells Point, Ohio 43348

Former Bridges Community Action Office, 165 E. Lake St., Lakeview, Ohio 43331

These Multi Agency Resource Centers will be open until March 31, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. —closed Sundays.

INDIVIDUALS NEEDING ASSISTANCE Residents impacted by these tornadoes do not need to be staying at the shelter to receive Red Cross services. If you, or someone you know, needs Red Cross assistance, please call 1-800-RedCross.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

FINANCIAL DONATIONS The Red Cross will be working side-by-side with our partners to help people in need for weeks and months to come. People can help those affected by disasters like last week’s tornadoes and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Gifts to Disaster Relief enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

DONATIONS OF HOUSEHOLD ITEM After a disaster, people are incredibly generous and ask how best to help.

Financial donations are the quickest and best way to support people impacted by disasters. Donations of clothing and household items divert resources away from our mission, whereas financial donations can be directedly to those in need more quickly. There are wonderful partner organizations throughout the community working to collect and distribute these items.

VOLUNTEER The Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross has received over 140 volunteer applications since March 15, showing the incredible empathy and generosity of the people in our region. You can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review our most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday and start the process of becoming a Red Cross volunteer today.