An Art Affair & Fine Art Exhibition

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council’s An Art Affair – a fine arts and fine crafts event – will be held on Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City.

This year’s event will once again feature our Fine Art Exhibition and Sale in the center’s lobby beginning on Monday, April 8 and culminating on the day of the vendor show on April 13. The Public may visit the Fine Art Exhibition during the Center’s regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from April 17-22.

Additionally, the TCAAC Permanent Art Gallery located in the central hall area of the Tipp Center is open to the Public. Follow the signs as you enter to enjoy our display of art by local artists. The Gallery will be open daily from 10 to 5 PM on Mondays through Fridays throughout the year. Please stop by and make sure to sign our guest book located in the front lobby.

On April 13, TCAAC invites the Public to explore the exquisite artwork created by some of the greater Dayton area’s most talented artists. Over 150 exhibition pieces (many of which are for sale) will be on display in the Fine Art Exhibition and over 40 booths filled with art of all mediums – from paintings, to wood, to glass, pottery, and cement – and much more will be available for your shopping pleasure in the Art Affair vendor show. Mother’s Day shopping opportunities abound or indulge yourself with a new piece of art!

Visual Artists registered at this time include: Shirlee Bauer, Paintings; Charmaine Boggs, Paintings; Casey Bowling, Jewelry; Michelle Brandt, Paintings; Richard Brown, Jewelry; Heather Bryslan, Concrete Leaves; Lucy Chapman, Fiber; Paul Courtright, Wood; David Dault, Pottery; Greg Enslen, Books; Robert Farley, Photography; Susan Furlong, Books; Connie Gifford, Paintings; Sam Grillmeier, Glass; Cheryl Gustafson, Wood; Ricki Hahn, Photography; Rusty Harden, Drums; Alexandria Harkless, Pottery; Anita Heras, Jewelry; Alison (Hunter) Johnson, Paper; Candance (Candy) Jones, Paper; Pat Klopfenstein, Pottery; Karen Layman, Jewelry; Patrice Link & Linda Wells, Soap; Marie McConnaughey, Metal; Sasha Mrozinski, Jewelry; Ellen Noel, Paintings; Cathy Pearson, Paintings; Lorraine Reibert, Fiber; Judy Reiser, Gourds; Logan Rogers, Paintings; Alison Rusk, Paper; Mojgan Samardar, Glass; Deb Sargent, Fiber; Shelby Seals, Metal; Sue Shira, Glass; Randy Stites, Wood; Walter Sturgeon, Photography; Mekiah Terrill, Fiber; Christine Thompson, Eye Glass Cases; Jim Valekis, Paintings; Dennis Walker, Glass; Loretta Wikstorm, Paintings; Karl Yost, Photography

Two culinary arts (aka food trucks) – La Granja Mexican Food Truck and Buckeye Burgers – will be on site to provide the culinary needs of our guests, vendors, and public. Food trucks & picnic tables will be available in the front parking area.

Along with our visual and culinary artists, several performing artists from the Dayton area will entertain visitors on Saturday. The musical lineup includes:

10-11:30 – David Zelmon

11:45-1:15 – Reyna Spears

1:30-2:30 – Ricky Pat Johnson

2:45-4:45 – Scott Houchens

Joyful Soles will be performing between acts starting at 11:30 a.m.

Entrance to the Art Affair at the Tipp Center is in the rear of the building; ample parking is available in the Center’s parking lot (also located at the rear of the building). The event is handicapped-accessible. Sponsors of this year’s events include the Tipp Center, the Rusty Harden Studio, and Matt Buehrer, Main Street Financial – Thrivent.