Bradford hosts first track event on the new track

In both hurdle events, Owen Beachler took first. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate In the 100 and 200 meter dash, Avery Helman took first.

By Drew Terhall

BRADFORD — For the first time in 25 years, Bradford hosted a home track meet as they competed against Preble Shawnee in a dual meet on March 26 on their new track.

The girls team took home the win over the Lady Arrows while the boys lost a close one to the Arrows.

In the girls 4×200 meter relay, they finished first with a time of 2:03.69. The team consisted of Savannah Beachler, Megan Wood, Natalie Wood and Avery Helman.

In the 100 meter dash, Helman took first with a time of 14.91. Beachler took second with a 15.56 and Autumn Ruble from Preble Shawnee took third with a 16.52. In the 200 meter dash, Helman took first again with a time of 29.53. Bailey Garnett from Preble Shawnee took second with a 33.87 and Briley Purpus from Bradford took third with a 34.76. In the 400 meter dash, Emma Lavey took first with a time of 1:12.29. M. Wood took second with a 1:13.11. From Preble Shawnee, Sydni Bruner and Kiyah Frazier took third and fourth with times of 1:17.3 and 1:35.93. In the 800 meter run, Beachler took first with a time of 2:58.88. M. Wood took second with a 3:00.20 and Lavey took third with a 3:01.00. In the 100 meter hurdles, Garnett took first for the Lady Arrows with a time of 21.10. N. Wood finished second with a 22.06 and Claire Hill from Bradford took third with a 22.79.

In the field events, N. Wood took first in the high jump with a height of 4-06 feet. M. Wood took second with 4-04 feet and Garnett took third with 4-02 feet. For the Lady Railroaders, Brooklynn Crickmore took first in the shot put with a distance of 30-07.5 feet. Teammate Leah Clark took second with 24-04.75 feet. From Preble Shawnee, Alexus Smythe took third with 24-04 feet. All three also finished in the top three in discus in the same order. Crickmore threw for 81-01 feet, Clark for 65-09 feet and Smythe for 57-06.50 feet.

For the boys running events, the 4×100 meter relay team took second with a time of 52.82. The team consisted of Zage Harleman, Casey Jones, John Troxel and Kaiden Osborne. The 4×200 meter relay team took first with a time of 1:48.34. That team consisted of Owen Beachler, Avery Felver, Griffin Trevino and Peyton Melgaard.

In the 100 meter dash, Beachler took first with a time of 12.55. Harleman took second with a 12.80 and Felver took third with a 12.95. In the 200 meter dash, Harleman took first with a time of 24.91. Xavier Deaton from Preble Shawnee took second with a 25.19 and Felver took third with a 26.10. Trevino took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 57.46. Melgaard took second with a 59.52 and John Nester from Preble Shawnee took third with 1:05.8. In the 110 meter hurdles, Beachler took first with a time of 18.53. From Preble Shawnee, Jayden Forrer took second with a 21.65 and Jacob Stamper took third with a 27.91. Beachler took first in the 300 meter hurdles as well with a time of 45.56. From Preble Shawnee, Jackson Weber took second with a 47.87 and Country Ford took third with 58.03.

In the field events, Felver beat out Forrer in the high jump. Felver cleared 5-04 feet while Forrer ended at 5-02 feet. In the long jump, Osborne took first with a distance of 15-04.75 feet. From Preble Shawnee, Clayton Brandenburg took second with 14-10.25 feet and Weber took third with 14-09.50 feet. In shot put, Cooper Shrout from Preble Shawnee took first with a distance of 47-02 feet. Brody Lynch from Preble Shawnee took second with 41-02 feet and Eric Keener from Bradford took third with 33-04 feet. In the discus throw, Shrout took first with 129-07 feet. Lynch took second with 123-02 feet and Grayson Wills from Bradford took third with 97-11 feet.

Bradford track and field team will next compete at Versailles on March 30. The event is set to start at 9 a.m.

