Brubaker will lead BBBS

April Brubaker

SIDNEY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Board of Trustees have selected April Brubaker to lead the agency as the new executive director.

Brubaker is a Darke County native with more than a decade of nonprofit organization experience, including Main Street Greenville, The Light Foundation, Noble Circle Project, and United States Navy Cruisers Sailors Association. Her experience includes youth program development, fundraising, grant writing and event planning.

Brubaker’s ability to collaborate, organize and execute programs effectively combined with her passion to positively impact of youth aligns exceptionally well with the organization mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Starting April 1, Brubaker will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Big Brothers Big Sisters operations, including program development, fundraising, school and community programs and engagement initiatives. She will work closely with the Board of Trustees, staff, volunteers and community partners to ensure the organization continues making a positive impact in the lives of youth in Shelby and Darke counties.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees we are thrilled to welcome April to lead our agency forward,” said Terri Flood, board president. “April’s creative ideas to enhance youth programs, proven ability to leverage connections with community partners, and diligent leadership makes her our preferred choice.”

Brubaker is excited to be centering her efforts around making a positive impact on young lives. “It’s no secret that I am very passionate about kids. They light up my world and feed my soul, which is something that I have greatly missed and am beyond excited to be working in this rewarding field again! I am honored to serve in the community where I am rooted and am eager to also grow roots in Shelby County,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker is influenced by the motto “Great things in business are never done by one person they’re done by a team of people” – Steve Jobs. This motto is valuable in every aspect of BBBS organization from the team of employees, to the team of volunteers, supporters, and trustees and I can’t wait to get started and become a part of the team!” said Brubaker.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way partner in both Shelby and Darke County. For more information about the agency and its programs visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.