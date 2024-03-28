Greenville, Tri-Village start season off with a win; high school softball roundup

The Lady Wave start the season 2-0 with a pair of wins over Fairborn. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Tri-Village sophomore Aereonna Baker drove in a run on a double against Mississinawa Valley. Mississinawa Valley senior MacKenzea Townsend dives into home plate.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the softball games from March 25 – 28.

Greenville (2-0, 2-0):

The Lady Wave opened the season with an 8-1 win at home over Fairborn on March 25. Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a great day for the season opener and getting a win over one of the better MVL teams last season.

“Just happy to come out here in the stadium, get it open and get a win. Big win. Kids hit the ball well, played some defense. Zoey (Burns) did a nice job. Made a few neat plays,” Newland said. “Bottom line sun’s out, music’s playing and Lady Wave softball is opening.”

In the bottom of the second, senior Addie Burke led off with a double. Senior Ella McLear drove her in to make it a 1-0 game. McLear had another scoring chance with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning with two outs. She hit another double to clear the bases and go up 5-0.

Junior Marissa Hick kept the scoring going with a two-run single. Junior Zoey Burns added on the eighth run in the fourth inning.

Fairborn scored their lone run of the game in the seventh inning on a fielders choice. With Burns on the mound, she finished the game with a strikeout.

Burns pitched all seven innings and had 10 strikeouts. Her defense played well behind her with senior Haleigh McDermitt making plays in the outfield and junior Kylar Arnett getting outs from second base.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

On March 27, Greenville won 19-7 at Fairborn. The Lady Skyhawks scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning to go up 7-0.

The Lady Wave responded with six runs in the third inning and took the lead with a two-run fourth inning. For good measure, Greenville put the game out of reach with a nine-run seventh inning.

Senior Mahayla Cook had a four RBI game with a double and a home run. Burke and Burns each had three RBI. Sophomore Lily Brubaker had two RBI. McDermitt and Arnett each had a RBI as well.

After a game at Covington, Greenville will take on Lebanon on March 30 at 2 p.m. at the Cruiser Classic Groveport. They will then play another game that day shortly after their game against Lebanon. They will return home for back to back games on April 1 and 3 against Butler and Stebbins. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Tri-Village 10 (1-0, 1-0) vs Mississinawa Valley 4 (0-1, 0-1):

The Lady Patriots start their season off with a home win over the Lady Blackhawks. Tri-Village head coach Emily Osborne said the team was excited to get the season going on their home field and that translated to a well played game.

“It’s always good to start the season with a win. We’re a young team this year. We’re looking forward to the season,” Osborne said.

Sophomore Hailey Burk drove in two runs for the Lady Patriots to go up 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore Aereonna Baker doubled in a run in the third inning to make it a 4-0 game.

Mississinawa Valley got a run on the board thanks to a double by freshman Emma Brock to make it a 4-1 game. But then Tri-Village extended their lead with a five-run fifth inning.

Mississinawa Valley head coach Max Guillozet said that was the inning that hurt them the most. The team continued to fight, but couldn’t overcome that inning.

“That was the downfall of it. But, they kept playing. They didn’t quit and they could have done that. We just got to eliminate some of the silly stuff. If we can eliminate some walks, routine fly balls need to be caught. I don’t care who is the team you’re playing, if you give them four, five or six outs an inning chances are you’re not going to win very many games,” Guillozet said.

Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning. Senior Tori Cooley scored a run for Mississinawa Valley while sophomore Camryn Osborne drove in her second run of the game.

The Lady Blackhawks went down swinging as they scored two runs in the seventh inning. Senior MacKenzea Townsend and freshman Gentry Newbauer both drove in a run.

Guillozet said the lineup played well, but was set based mainly on practices as they only got two scrimmages in. He will look to switch things up as the team gets more game experience.

The Lady Patriots were in a similar situation as they only had two scrimmage this offseason. Osborne said she was happy to see the team string together 10 runs and provide a good starting point for the offense.

“I was glad to see that we could put up the 10 runs and string them together. Sometimes, that’s the hardest part. We left a few on the bases, left them stranded, but we’ll get there,” Osborne said.

Both starting pitchers went five innings. For Tri-Village, sophomore Elizabeth Poling allowed five hits and struck out nine. Osborne said Poling came out and played well. They will rely on her on the mound once again.

Mississinawa Valley had freshman Ella Godfrey on the mound. She gave up six hits and had 11 strikeouts. Guillozet said she is a talented pitcher that will get better over time. They just need to play better defense behind her and have her cut down on the walks.

“She’s a good pitcher. I think through her high school career, she’s going to be a great pitcher. Right now, it’s just trying to eliminate some of the walks. She’s young,” Guillozet said. “She’s playing varsity softball as a freshman. She’s kind of in the spotlight right in the middle of the field on the mound.”

After a road game at Versailles, the Lady Patriots will host Brookville on April 1 and then go to Tri-County North on April 2. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Mississinawa Valley will head to Fairlawn on April 2 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia (1-0):

The Lady Tigers started the season with a 3-2 road win at Fort Recovery. Ansonia scored three runs on three hits and never trailed in the game. Senior Bailey Schmit and sophomore Kylie Caldwell each had a RBI in the game. Senior Abby Kramer pitched all seven innings and had 10 strikeouts while allowing four hits. After three straight games against Arcanum, at Houston and at Coldwater, Ansonia will host Troy Christian on April 1 and then head to Dixie on April 2. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Arcanum (1-3):

The Lady Trojans fit in four games over the three day period. They started the season with a 5-4 loss at Miamisburg on March 25. Senior Haley Smith, sophomore Grace Fry and freshmen Ella Flatter and Jordyn Garbig all had a RBI. Senior Hannah Kendig pitched five innings and had five strikeouts. Senior Belle Harleman pitched an inning and had a strikeout. The team bounced back with a 2-1 win over Troy on March 26. Troy scored in the first inning and led 1-0 heading into the seventh inning. Junior Kenzie Byrne hit a solo home run to tie the game. Freshman Matty Noe had the game winning RBI. Harleman pitched all seven innings allowing five hits and struck out five. The team lost both games of a double header against Talawanda on March 27. They lost the first game 9-4. After leading 3-1 in the first inning, Talawanda scored four runs in the second to take a 5-3 lead. Bryne had three RBI and another home run in the game. Kendig pitched all seven innings and had eight strikeouts. Talawanda won the second game 15-8. Flatter had four RBI in the game. Noe had two RBI as Fry and senior Ashlyn Miller each had a RBI. Harleman pitched 4.1 innings and had two strikeouts. Freshman Cam Garbig pitched 2.2 innings and had three strikeouts. After four more games between March 28-30, the Lady Trojans will host Preble Shawnee on April 2 at 5 p.m.

Bradford (0-2):

The Lady Railroaders dropped back to back games to start the season. They lost 12-2 at Springfield Shawnee on March 25. Freshman Chloe Hocker and junior Lex Clark each had a RBI in the game. Freshman Vivian Harleman had four strikeouts in five innings of work. They then lost 16-0 to Beavercreek at home on March 26. Harleman had two strikeouts in three innings of work. After hosting Newton, Bradford will host Northmont on April 1 and then head to National Trail on April 2. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Franklin Monroe (0-4):

The Lady Jets lost back to back games. On March 25, they lost 10-3 to Benjamin Logan. Senior Aleya Beatty and junior Addie Bauman both had a RBI. Senior Keihl Johnson had three strikeouts in four innings on the mound. On March 26, they lost 6-1 in their home opener to St. Henry. Senior Jozlynn Wintrow drove in the team’s lone run. Beatty had two hits, including a triple, in the game. Johnson had four strikeouts in seven innings of work. After a road game at Twin Valley South, the Lady Jets will play three games from April 1-2 in Pigeon Forge at the Cal Ripken Experience.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]