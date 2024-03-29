ESCC honors Employees of the Semester

Leah Baumhauer and Chris Spradlin Submitted photos Trisha Elliott and Chris Spradlin Submitted photos Lisa Hoops and Chris Spradlin Submitted photos Dustin Wenrich and Chris Spradlin Submitted photos

Edison State Announces Fall Employees of the Semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during the President’s Spring Address. Each semester, the College recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member, a staff member, and a team with an Employee of the Semester award.

The fall 2023 employees of the semester are:

Dustin Wenrich, Assistant Professor of English

Trisha Elliott, Coordinator of Client Relations and Program Outreach

Leah Baumhauer, Coordinator of the Tutoring Center

David Benson, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Corey Bryant, Professional Tutor/Learning Center Tutor

Matt Cordonnier, Learning Center Tutor

Ashley Elsner, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Theresa Grilliot, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Lisa Hoops, Director of the Library and Tutoring Center

Meme Marlow, Librarian

Betsie Moore, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Kevin Pyers, Library and Tutoring Center Specialist

The late Bob Robinson, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Brian Shuler, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Melinda Spivey, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Jenette Stark, Faculty Tutor

Doug Streitenberger, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Michael Ward, Learning Center Tutor and Adjunct Instructor

Nominators described Wenrich as “an outstanding representative for faculty,” selecting him for his dedication to students in and out of the classroom.

“Dustin is a strong advocate for his students and the faculty at Edison State,” a nominator said. “Not only does Dustin serve as the faculty advisor for Student Senate, but he also goes above and beyond his faculty obligations to serve students and faculty by being involved in numerous clubs, groups, and committees.”

“He helps organize and promote many campus events. He creates a positive environment by always having a positive attitude.”

A full-time faculty member at Edison State for nearly 10 years, Wenrich served as an adjunct instructor for nearly two years before starting his full-time role. He holds a Master of Arts in English.

Nominated for being a servant leader, Elliott “moves quietly in her intentional, thoughtful actions. She gives graciously of herself to serve Edison State, students, and the community.”

“Trisha is impeccable in her work and goes above and beyond her role by assisting with problems, gathering information for others, and volunteering to assist with the food pantry, the Salvation Army tree, and the annual STEMM event,” one nominator said.

“Whether it’s lending a listening ear, showing up to support someone, volunteering, or genuinely engaging a person on a human level, Trisha embodies Edison State’s values of communication, human diversity, and teamwork. The best way to describe her is selfless.”

Elliott has been a full-time employee of Edison State for over four years and holds a Bachelor of Arts.

Peers nominated the Edison State Library and Tutoring Center team, which includes Baumhauer, Benson, Bryant, Cordonnier, Elsner, Grilliot, Hoops, Marlow, Moore, Pyers, Robinson, Shuler, Spivey, Stark, Streitenberger, Ward, and Wenrich, for exceeding expectations during a challenging year following a flood that occurred in their area of the Piqua Campus.

“In the past year, the Library and Tutoring Center staff was displaced several times due to construction; they have had to deal with dusty, smelly, and loud conditions; they had to pack and unpack their departments several times; and the entire book collection had to be processed and re-shelved,” said a nominator. “Through all of this, the staff and tutors continued to deliver the same dedicated services to our students and faculty.”

“In these less-than-ideal circumstances, everyone worked together to provide the learning opportunities, support services, and commitment that enable students to complete their educational goals and realize their dreams.”

Baumhauer, Master of Education, four years as a full-time employee

Benson, Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry, three years as an adjunct instructor and one year as a Learning Center Tutor

Bryant, four years as an Embedded Professional Tutor and two years as a Learning Center Tutor

Cordonnier, Master of Science in Education, eight years as a Learning Center Tutor

Elsner, Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing, three years as an adjunct instructor and one year as a Learning Center Tutor

Grilliot, Master of Arts in Mathematics Education, over 30 years as an adjunct instructor and Faculty/Learning Center Tutor

Hoops, Master of Science in Library Science, eight years as a full-time employee

Marlow, Master of Science in Library Science/Librarianship, over a year as a full-time employee

Moore, Master of Science in Education, 12 years as an adjunct instructor and over three years as Faculty/Learning Center Tutor

Pyers, Master of Science in Education, over a year as Library/Tutoring Center Specialist

Robinson, Bachelor of Arts, served Edison State for 22 years

Shuler, Doctorate of Education, six years as an adjunct instructor and four years as a Faculty/Learning Center Tutor

Spivey, Master of Education, nine years as an adjunct instructor and a Faculty/Learning Center Tutor

Stark, Associate of Applied Science, over two years as a Faculty Tutor

Streitenberger, Master of Arts in Management, seven years as an adjunct instructor and a Faculty/Learning Center Tutor

Ward, Master of Arts in English, over 12 years as an adjunct instructor and over eight years as a Faculty/Learning Center Tutor

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Peers nominate eligible employees for the award, and the Valuing People Committee selects the final recipients.