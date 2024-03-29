Garst open on solar eclipse day

The Garst Museum is typically closed on Monday, but will be open on April 8 for the solar eclipse. The museum will also have extended hours on Saturday of eclipse weekend. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Garst Museum will have extended hours on Saturday, April 6 and will be open on Monday, April 8. Having the museum open on a Monday is nearly as rare as Darke County experiencing totality from a solar eclipse, so why not open it on the day of a solar eclipse. Schools and some businesses will be closed, and the county is anticipating an influx of visitors. Why not visit the Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville? The museum will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can save $2 on the admission price by visiting either of those days and mentioning the Lohmann Brothers Telescope.

Come visit Garst Museum and discover the history of a community that began long before 1793 when General Anthony Wayne built an encampment on the spot that is now present-day Greenville. Over 300,000 artifacts in the museum’s seven wings span several centuries and visitors can see it all.

Come see the newest exhibit in the Crossroads of Discovery Wing. Did you know there may not have been a Lewis and Clark expedition if it weren’t for Greene Ville? This is where the duo met, and you can learn about their meeting in this new exhibit when you visit the museum.

In addition to Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, there have been many people that have called Greenville and Darke County home, including Little Miss Sure Shot, Annie Oakley. Visit the National Annie Oakley Center to see artifacts that once belonged to the performer and learn her story. You can also visit the Lowell Thomas Wing to learn more about the broadcaster’s travels and his ties to Greenville.

Visit the Keepers of Freedom Wing and discover the Darke County native who informed Washington, D.C. that Pearl Harbor was under attack, or the man who became the pilot of Air Force One and see how military uniforms evolved since the War of 1812.

Visitors will also get to see how Darke County and America progressed from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s with a visit to the Americana, Village and Pioneer Wings. One of the exhibits in the Village Wing can get you into the museum for less. The Lohmann Brothers exhibit is in the Village Wing and there is a temporary exhibit in the Lowell Thomas Room. The Lohmann Brothers created telescopes at their building at the corner of West Main and Sycamore Streets in Greenville that were sent around the country. A couple of their telescopes are still in use.

Regular admission prices are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors 60 and over, and $9 for youth (6-17). Children under 5 get in free. Members get in free. You can turn your admission into a membership and enjoy the museum throughout the year. Membership starts at $30.

Garst Museum’s normal operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.garstmuseum.org.