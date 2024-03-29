Lions learn about UCBC museum

Pictured is David Lenkensdofer with Union City Lion Club President Troy Rose. Submitted photos Shown is artwork by Union City High School art student Sylaris Denney of a proposed Union City Body Company museum. Submitted photos Union City Lions who helped deliver relief supplies from The Lions Club International Foundation. L-R, Doug LeMaster, Len Hindsley, Kevin Lehman, Gary Miller, Rick Lacy, and Jim Dubeansky. Submitted photos

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, March 26, in the Union City Community Room. The members were served a meal of sandwiches and soup prepared by Diana Dubeansky.

Union City Lion and Vice District Governor Elect, Jim Dubeansky, reported on the disaster relief grant that was applied for and used for tornado victims from Union City and Winchester. Jim reported that the materials received were distributed and that more help was arriving from around Indiana.

The program was presented by UC Lion David Lenkensdofer. David is working on the beginnings of a Union City Body Company Museum. A building was donated to the Union City Development Corporation and the work has begun to develop that site. David showed the club a watercolor picture depicting the future museum painted by UCHS art student Sylaris Denney. There were also other pictures and pencil drawings that showed some of the vehicles made in Union City, including the earliest Auburn Cord Duesenberg. Over the years the Body Company built school buses, theater chairs, buses, and delivery trucks. The company changed hands a few times and today, known as Workhorse, is building all-electric delivery trucks.