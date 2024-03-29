GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Catholic School is pleased to recognize its first and second honors students for the third nine week grading period.
First Honors
Fifth Grade: Chloe Pierri
Sixth Grade: Alex Elliott, Caden Jones, Sophia Rammel, and Ellyott Wagner
Seventh Grade: Emina Hatic, Jersee Randall, and Callie Zwiesler
Eighth Grade: Dylan Jones, Hudson Pierri, and Erin Winner
Second Honors
Fifth Grade: Maddox Brinley, Travis Combs, and Liam Roche
Seventh Grade: Connor Cassity, Alyssa Hadden, Xander Jones, and Jack Winterrowd
Eighth Grade: James Enicks and Karrah Hayslip