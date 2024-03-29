St. Mary’s Catholic School

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Catholic School is pleased to recognize its first and second honors students for the third nine week grading period.

First Honors

Fifth Grade: Chloe Pierri

Sixth Grade: Alex Elliott, Caden Jones, Sophia Rammel, and Ellyott Wagner

Seventh Grade: Emina Hatic, Jersee Randall, and Callie Zwiesler

Eighth Grade: Dylan Jones, Hudson Pierri, and Erin Winner

Second Honors

Fifth Grade: Maddox Brinley, Travis Combs, and Liam Roche

Seventh Grade: Connor Cassity, Alyssa Hadden, Xander Jones, and Jack Winterrowd

Eighth Grade: James Enicks and Karrah Hayslip

