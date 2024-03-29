Local Briefs

Lions Pot-Pie Dinner

GETTYSBURG — The Gettysburg Lions are having their annual Pot-Pie Supper on April 20. It will be held at the Valentine Building at Gettysburg Park, north of town. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. or sold out. The cost is $9 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12 years of age. The menu includes all you can eat beef or chicken pot-pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, roll and coffee or juice. Sodas, bottled water and pie will be available for an extra charge.

FM Senior Citizen Breakfast

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Schools invites all senior citizens in the community to join them Tuesday, April 30, 8:30-9:30 a.m. for breakfast casseroles, doughnuts, juice and coffee. Breakfast will be accompanied by student performances. The school hopes you will come join them and let them say thank you for all you do to support the school. Please plan to park behind the school toward the track and baseball/softball fields and enter through door #8.

Darke County Record Show

ANSONIA — The Darke County Record Show will be held at the American Legion, 118 Mackinaw St., Ansonia, on April 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a $2 entry fee. The show will include a 50/50 drawing and a $20 drawing. Dealers are wanted. If you are record dealer and want to a table, the cost is $10 ($5 for early birds). Set up begins at 10 a.m. that day. For more information, cotnact Jim Short at 937-467-4597 or [email protected]. For a flier, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to JB, 139 East Wood, Greenville, Ohio 45331.