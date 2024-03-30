Chapter announces FFA Week winners

In Division 3 of the Farm Display Contest, Maverick Keller placed 1st. Submitted photos In the High School Division of the Photography Contest Abby Henry placed 1st. Submitted photos In Division 2 of the Farm Display Contest, Wesley Eilerman placed 1st. Submitted photos In the Middle School Division, Jake Bergman placed 1st. Submitted photos In the Coloring Contest Kindergarten Division, (Left to Right) Lelia-Mae Shimp placed 1st, Mollie Fox placed 2nd, and Jonah Luthman placed 3rd. Submitted photos In the Coloring ContestFirst Grade Division, (Left to Right) Albert Schmitmeyer placed 3rd, Berdnadette Schmitmeyer placed 1st, and Kenely McNeilan placed 2nd. Submitted photos In the Coloring Contest Second Grade Division, (Left to Right) Titus Borchers placed 3rd, Leah Koesters placed 1st, and Morgan Fox placed 2nd. Submitted photos Gabe Pitsenbarger placed 1st in the 5 and under Youth Farm Display. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Versailles FFA Hosted the seventh annual Free Omelet Breakfast as part of the National FFA Week. At the breakfast, there were youth farm toy displays, a photography contest, a youth coloring contest, farm toy vendors selling their products, and a free breakfast that over 750 community members were served.

The Versailles FFA also had games and crafts for the youth and balloon animals. While serving around 700 omelets, the chapter was very grateful for receiving donations from generous community members who donated.

The farm display winner for division 1 ages 5 and under was: Gabe Pistenbarger; Division 2, ages 6 to 10: 1st place Wesley Eilerman, 2nd place Henry Shappie and 3rd place Ethan Knapke; Division 3 ages 11 to 14 included: 1st place Maverick Keller, 2nd place Blake Pistenbarger, and 3rd place Chris Delzeith; Division 4 ages 15 and up included: 1st place Ben Pitsenbarger, 2nd place Nathan Timmerman, and 3rd place Lucas Timmerman.The winners were awarded a trophy and the prize of money and thank you to Darke County Farm Bureau for sponsoring the farm displays. Twenty-two Farm Youth displays were exhibited.

The photography contest winners were: Middle School Division: 1st place Jake Bergman, 2nd place Slvyia Schmitmeyer, and 3rd place Alayna Dirksen; High School Division: 1st place Abby Henry, 2nd place Ruthie Smith, and 3rd place Nathan Timmerman; Community Beginner Division: 1st place Brittany Heidenreich, 2nd place Josie Wulber, and 3rd place Amy Hoying. Congratulations to the winners. The top three in each Division were awarded the prize of money and got their photograph displayed at the breakfast.

The winners for the youth coloring contest were Kindergarten Division: 1st place Lelia-Mae Shimp, 2nd place Mollie Fox, and 3rd place Jonah Luthman; First Grade Division: 1st place Bernadette Schmiteyer, 2nd place Kenely McNeilan, and 3rd place Albert Schmitmeyer; Second Grade Division: 1st place Leah Koesters, 2nd place Morgan Fox, and 3rd place Titus Borchers.

The Versailles FFA thanks the toy show vendors; Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, and Winner Farm Toys for exhibiting. Another thank you goes to the sponsors for helping make this event possible. Gold Sponsors who donated $300 and over were Weaver Eggs who donated all the eggs for the omelets, Dannon who donated all the yogurt, Reiter Dairy for donating all the milk/orange juice, Darke County Farm Bureau for Sponsoring the Youth Farm Display and donating coloring books. Silver Sponsors who donated $100-$300 included: Farm Credit Mid-America, Mark Stucke Farms, and Jon and Julie Bergman. Bronze Sponsors who donated $100.00 and below included: Park National Bank, Frenchtown Trailer Sales, Park National Bank, Minton Veterinary Services-4 Star Veterinary Services, Apple Farm Service, Bruns Animal Clinic, Frenchtown Trailer Sales. Thank you to the donors who donated Door Prizes and Free Promotional Materials Sponsor: Versailles FFA, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, and Winner Farm Toys. A big thank you to all the students, alumni, parents, and community members who attended and helped with this event!