VERSAILLES — Eighteen Versailles FFA members applied for their State FFADegree and will receive them at the State FFA Convention on Friday, May 3rd. State FFA Degree is the highest degree available at the state level and is based on a member’s involvement in their SAE, community service and FFA activities. Of the eighteen members who applied, all of them were selected to receive their degree, the members include Dominic Barga, Levi Barga, Colin Batten, Emmit DeMange, Owen DeMange, Nick Gehret, Luke Kaiser, Zander Keller, Karlie Litten, Andrew Lyons, Maggie McGlinch, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Lucas Timmerman, Jeremiah Wagner, Lincoln Winner, Andrew Wuebker and Danica York. This is the most State FFA Degrees in Versailles FFA, Congratulations to all!
Members to receive State FFA Degree