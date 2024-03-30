Retired teachers host blood drive

GREENVILLE — Be ready for April showers with the free Solvita umbrella when you register to donate at the Darke County Retired Teachers Association blood drive Tuesday, April 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

A blood drive will also be held on Friday, April 12, 8 a.m. to noon, at Family Health Services, 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.