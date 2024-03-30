Coffee Pot hosts music eclipse weekend

T. Ora & Friends will be performing at the Coffee Pot during eclipse weekend. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke Side of the Moon will be happening at the Coffee Pot on South Broadway in Greenville the weekend prior to the Solar Eclipse. On Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, 7- p.m., T. Ora & Friends will be performing, with a special appearance by local favorite Shannon Clark on Friday evening. On Saturday evening the audience will hear the lovely, inspired voice of Just Chelsea, along with Irish folksinger John Whirl, who will be orchestrating his rendition of U-2 Bono ballads.

The new owner of the Coffee Pot, Eric Besecker, said “I am really excited to be offering this music and we expect a large crowd due to the Eclipse weekend.” He noted people should come early to obtain a seat and order some of their fantastic coffee selections and they will have dinner items also.

There is no cover, however donations will be accepted for County Tornado Relief and for the Darke County Shelter from Violence.