Team places third in Ag Sales

Versailles FFA Places 3rd Overall in State FFA Ag Sales Contest
VERSAILLES — On March 11, Versailles FFA placed third in the State FFA Ag Sales Contest. The Versailles FFA Ag Sales team consisted of Paige Gehret, Colin Batten, Jayna Luthman and Andrew Wuebker.
Individually, Gehret placed third in the state leading the team. The State FFA Ag Sales contest consists of an online test, individual sales presentation and a team oriented sales presentation. Versailles FFA members sold Carry-On Trailers as part of their presentation which was the state topic of the year. The Ag Sales team thanks Ryan Langenkamp of Farm Credit and Mark Schutt of Frenchtown Trailer Sales for helping coach the team. This team earned the first banner of the year,