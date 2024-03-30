Seats available for Hayner tea

TROY — Seats are still available for Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. There are two dates for the Tea: Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 21. Tea begins promptly at 2:00 p.m. on both days. Each year we acknowledge Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month. The Hayner Center is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio.

Guests will be treated to refreshments by Starry Dreams Catering. A variety of teas from the Republic of Tea will also be served. Pianist David Wion is this year’s featured performer for the event. David will be playing Broadway showtunes, movie themes, standards, sacred and classical selections.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $20.00 per person. We will stop taking reservations on April 7, 2024.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.