MV team competes in CDE

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA chapter participated in the Agricultural Mechanic Skills Career Development Event (CDE). On Feb. 5, junior member Riely Hanes, sophomore Shane Germann, and freshman Hunter Cox traveled to Arcanum High School to participate in the Ag Mechanics CDE.
At the contest they had to identify an agricultural problem in a real life farming scenario then report and fix the problem while being evaluated by judges. They had to use their skills and knowledge of welding, soldering, and electrical and fuel systems. This CDE is a great way to help members gain problem solving and teamwork skills, while preparing them to run and maintain their own agribusiness one day. Thank you Riely, Shane, and Hunter for participating.