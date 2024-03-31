Chapter receives grant

Versailles FFA Chapter President Colin Batten is shown with Ben Selhorst of North Star Implement. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — North Star Hardware and Implement together with AGCO Corporation participated in the National FFA Organization AGCO dealers’ chapter grant program through the National FFA Foundation for an opportunity to recognize and support local FFA chapters.

Versailles is a recipient of a 2024 AGCO Chapter Financial Assistance Program grant. These funds are to be used to support the chapter’s career development events, community outreach, conferences or conventions and agricultural education needs. The Versailles FFA wukk use the funds to support farm day and State FFA Convention.

Through the chapter grant program, AGCO and its strong independent dealer network continue to support FFA at the local, state and national levels. In recognition of each AGCO dealers’ contribution, a local FFA chapter selected by the dealer received an $800 grant. In addition to the chapter award, the state FFA association received a $200 grant. The Versailles FFA would like to thank North Star Hardware and Implement for this opportunity.

Twenty-nine grants were awarded this month which will be used to support agricultural education needs, community service events, career development opportunities and various forms of chapter enrichment including conferences and conventions.