Petitjean honored as Capstone student

Kricket Petitjean Submitted photo

Capstone Versailles Agriculture Education Student and Business Highlight-Kricket Petitjean Student and Bruns General Contracting, Tipp City, Ohio

VERSAILLES — Kricket Petitjean is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in it’s 11th year of existence. She is the daughter of Ann and Albert Petitjean of Versailles. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Petitjean has worked over 1,500 hours at Bruns General Contracting since 2022. Her title at Bruns Construction is a landscaper laborer and her primary role is to help install and maintain landscaping projects and properties for Bruns General Contracting. Petitjean mows, seeds new grass, maintains landscaping, removes old landscaping, plants new perianal and annuals and maintains equipment. Rocky Applegarth of Bruns Construction, said, “Kricket is an amazing young individual that will reach great heights, Kricket is a great asset to our company, she catches on quickly and does an excellent job.” She plans to work full-time for Bruns General Contracting after graduation.

Bruns General Contracting was started in 1951 and provides commercial development services where we are able to manage the entire project. From helping you find the perfect site for your project, to making the best use of the current facilities and property that you already own. With a solid foundation based on knowledge, experience, trust and dedication, our team promises to exceed your expectations. Our full design/build service self-perform with our own forces to serve you in: business parks, department stores. Power centers, shopping malls and mixed use developments.

This year 44 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.

Congratulations to Petitjean and thank you to Bruns General Contracting for this opportunity.