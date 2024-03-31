Ohio University honor students

ATHENS — Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences student Torie Richards of Greenville, has been named to Ohio University’s Fall 2023 President’s List. The President’s List distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the President’s, Dean’s and Provost’s Lists.

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the Provost’s List. The following local students were named to the list: Jessica Magoteaux of Versailles, Jena Mangen of Versailles, Alicia Palmer of Greenville, Jessica Swan of Greenville.

The Ohio University Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

The following local students were named to the list: Andi Bietry of New Paris, Tessa Blakeley of Versailles, Skyler Clune of Versailles, Chloe Good of Greenville, Brooke Keagy of Greenville, Trent Langenkamp of Versailles, Emily Mcclure of Versailles, Jenna Mcclure of Versailles, Abbi Peyton of Versailles, Cierra Rosinski of Ansonia, Winifred Stiefel of Greenville, and Jaylynne Trissell of Versailles.