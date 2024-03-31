ROTC Cadet Luke Kiser was graciously donated $500 to cover the fees for the U.S. Naval Academy summer camp. This is a very competetive activity to get into and with Kiser’s hard work and persistence, he has been invited. Attending this doesn’t mean he is accepted but it is with very good hopes and help for getting into the Navel Academy. With this camp, he will have the application process started and he will have to fullfill a list of things by Jan 31. The family is very grateful for this donation and it is going to good use. Standing with Kiser is CDR Mark Atkinson (retired), Pete Zweisler and Josh Shumaker.
Home Local News Kiser gets help to attend camp